Football Team Ready To Face India: Westwood

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Football Team Manager Ashley Westwood says players were ready for the contest against India despite challenges, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Afghanistan's national football players training in Saudi Arabia was underway smoothly, a statement from the Football Federation quoted Westwood as saying.

He said today the team had two training sessions, some players were added to the national team because they were in their clubs and the recent entry was Rahmat Akbari.

The coach said:“There are many challenges ahead playing against India, but we are all ready to play and we will try to get a good result so that the people of Afghanistan will be proud of us.”

The match is expected to take place on March 23 in Saudi Arabi's Abhai town.

