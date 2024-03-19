Afghanistan Supports Azerbaijan's Position On Nagorno-Karabakh

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan desired an improved relationship with Azerbaijan, supported Baku's position on Nagorno-Karabakh and would continue with this policy, a statement said on Tuesday.

This was stated by Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, deputy acting Prime Minister and political aide to the acting PM, during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Ambassador Ilham Mammadov, a statement from his office said.

The acting deputy PM said:“The Islamic Emirate is interested in expanding relations and increasing cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields and has always supported Azerbaijan's position on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh and will continue to support it, also, both countries could develop cooperation in the political, economic and transit fields, and it is necessary to use these capacities in an atmosphere of mutual respect.”

Mawlavi Kabir said:“Afghanistan has the status of a connecting bridge between Central and South Asia, so we want to work to strengthen the economy of Afghanistan and the region through economic and trade relations with the countries of the region.”

Referring to the strategic location of Azerbaijan, he said:“We want to send our commercial goods to Europe through Azerbaijan, and the role of Azerbaijan is important in this regard”

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Ilham Mammadov said that it was a historic opportunity that Azarbaijan opened its embassy in Kabul and pledged to engage with Afghanistan in all areas.

He said Azerbaijan wanted to increase its cooperation with Afghanistan in the fields of economic development, agriculture, oil and gas, in the use of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, but in this sector, his country needed the full support of the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan (IEA).

