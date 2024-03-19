SOLAMB (SOLAMB), Is The Meme Coin On The Solana Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted SOLAMB (SOLAMB) on March 18, 2024, for all BitMart users. The SOLAMB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is SOLAMB (SOLAMB)?

Created by genuine developers and a strong community, $SOLAMB will become the most expensive sheep token in cryptocurrency history.

Why SOLAMB (SOLAMB)?

SOLAMB FRIENDS was developed based on the solana brand colors. based on the current six character products and will develop IP business in various fields such as finance, food, games, books, and distribution.

SOLAMB meme coin on the Solana blockchain will be the first to be released. presents a delightful charm with a cute animal theme. Embrace the whimsical world of SOLAMB, where crypto meets humor, and join the journey toward the next big meme coin sensation on SOLANA.

About SOLAMB (SOLAMB)

Name : SOLAMB

Symbol : SOLAMB

Total supply : 1,000,000,000

Tax : 0%

Renounced

LP Burned

