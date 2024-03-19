ANGEL (ANGEL), Is The Trading Legal Currency Of The Alitaswap, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut ANGEL (ANGEL) on March 20, 2024, for all BitMart users. The ANGEL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is ANGEL (ANGEL)?

AlitaSwap introduces a unique trading model and a fully automated market control mechanism, providing a secure and reliable trading platform for digital asset traders worldwide.

ANGEL/ALITA Lossless Trading Model: AlitaSwap employs a lossless trading model, meaning that users can trade with precision during price surges, thereby minimizing risk and increasing profits. This innovative trading model makes transactions safer and more dependable.

Why ANGEL (ANGEL)?

Permissionless, anti-censorship: Anyone can access and use it without permission in any environment without passing any KYC review.

Liquidity aggregation: Users can directly obtain the liquidity of multiple DEXs on the corresponding network at one time through decentralized wallets, and obtain the highest quality and effective transaction prices. Cross-chain trading: Build a cross-chain trading pool based on mature/potential cross-chain solutions on the market, allowing users to trade freely between multichain assets.

Community Driven: Based on X The issuance of Token and the innovative design of the economic model will ultimately achieve decentralized governance and community-driven development.

The introduction of the Alita LaunchPad platform marks a new round of promotion for AlitaSwap, providing Alita users with more opportunities and ways to participate in projects.

The Alita LaunchPad platform brings multiple benefits to users. First, by providing a launchpad, users can more easily learn about and participate in upcoming projects. Secondly, through the LaunchPadplatform, users can quickly discover new projects, have the opportunity to participate in the early stages, and enjoy the benefits brought by the success of the project. This provides users with more diversified investment options and reduces investment risks. More importantly, the Alita LaunchPad platform has the potential to empower users in the long term.

About ANGEL (ANGEL)

Alita is the trading legal currency of the AlitaSwap decentralized exchange and its ecological token. It will be used for ecological applications such as legal currency transactions, circulation, governance, incentives, and destruction of the AlitaSwap decentralized exchange.

To learn more about ANGEL (ANGEL), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

