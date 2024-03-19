Maserati To Meet World Tennis Champions Again

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) From April 6 to 14, Maserati returns to the Principality of Monaco to pair up with the tennis legends who are ready to compete on the clay courts of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, a statement from Alfardan Sports Motors Company said Tuesday.

“The main sponsor and official car of the event for the third year running, Maserati has confirmed a winning combination that will see the most illustrious names in the rankings engaged in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the international tennis calendar, accompanied between matches by the Trident's high-performance and elegant cars.

“Every year, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters attracts tennis fans and the glamour that surrounds the competition courts, for an unmissable week of the most eagerly awaited and engaging challenges on Monaco's legendary clay and the elegance that distinguishes one of the most popular and appreciated sporting disciplines.

“A luxury brand that has made elegance combined with performance its strong suit, defined by superior quality, details that bring out all-Italian craftsmanship and an unmistakably timeless style, Maserati embraces the distinctive values of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters with class and character: a meeting point that is consolidated on a yearly basis where the Trident's creations promote the most sought-after and desired exclusivity on the streets of the Principality.

“The Trident's fleet of cars, 100% made in Modena, will be the impeccable partner for the off-court movements of the athletes and guests, who will also be offered the opportunity to take part in a test drive.

They will be determined not to miss a single shot in one of the most important tennis events in the ATP Tour Masters 1000 series, which brings together the most passionate and sophisticated audience, in perfect Maserati style.”

