DP World Commits CAD$350,000 For Fraser River White Sturgeon

(MENAFN- 3BL) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 19, 2024 /3BL/ - The Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society (FRSCS) and global logistics leader DP World are pleased to announce a $350,000.00 commitment over the next four years towards the conservation of juvenile White Sturgeon. This initiative underscores DP World's dedication to environmental sustainability and marks a significant stride in preserving aquatic biodiversity in the Fraser River.

The initiative, known as the Lower Fraser River Juvenile Sturgeon Population and Habitat Use Initiative, aims to enhance understanding of the juvenile sturgeon's population dynamics and use of habitat in the vicinity of DP World's Fraser Surrey operations. Data collected will contribute to FRSCS' longstanding monitoring and assessment tagging program, to help to understand sturgeon habitat in the lower Fraser River.

This collaboration not only reflects DP World's commitment to its“Our World, Our Future” sustainability strategy, but also bolsters FRSCS's ongoing research to reverse the declining trends in sturgeon abundance. Through this partnership, DP World and FRSCS are dedicated to ensuring the survival and thriving of this vital apex species, contributing to the health and vibrancy of the Fraser River ecosystem.

“We are grateful for this contribution from DP World. This initiative will result in greater understanding of juvenile White Sturgeon population abundance levels as well as document its habitat use adjacent to in-river work areas, to support impact mitigation measures,” said Robert Reyerse, FRSCS Chair.

“This funding contribution marks a crucial step forward in conservation and will help accelerate the pace towards total recovery of the species.”

The FRSCS has more than 20 years of experience, marked by the successful delivery of research, population assessment initiatives, and unbiased reporting of the status of the abundance of Fraser River White Sturgeon. There is considerable concern for the survival of juvenile sturgeon, as research evidence gathered to date illustrates the declining trends in abundance levels.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with FRSCS over the next four years on this sustainability initiative,” said Doug Smith, CEO of DP World Canada.“At DP World, we are deeply committed to our 'Our World, Our Future' strategy, which emphasizes our dedication to environmental stewardship. This collaboration allows us to contribute significantly to the preservation and understanding of the juvenile White Sturgeon's habitat, ensuring the health and vibrancy of the Fraser River ecosystem for future generations. It's a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, and we're excited to see the positive impacts our joint efforts will bring.”

Implementation of this critical sustainability initiative is underway, with completion targeted by 2027.

