Badaun Double Murder News: Salon Owner Brutally Kills 2 Children In Uttar Pradesh, Accused Shot Dead In Police Encounter

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Badaun double murder news: A salon owner in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun killed two children of his neighbour, resulting in tension in the region owner Mohd Sajid, 22, on Tuesday, barged into the house of his neighbour contractor Vinod Thakur at around 8 pm and cut the throats of his sons Ayush (13) and Ahaan (6) with a sharp weapon's third son Piyush was also attacked by Sajid but he received minor injuries and was hospitalised after the incident, locals set shops on fire and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Later, the police killed Sajid in an encounter.\"Today evening an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police are investigating the case,\" Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar told ANI news agency accused had a salon shop in the Baba colony of Badaun city. The reason for the brutal murder of two children remains unknown. Some media reports suggested that the dispute was pertaining to money, the police have beefed up security at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost. Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar has called on people to maintain peace.

