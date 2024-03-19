(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join AFSE as a Project Officer, shaping global leadership and fostering inclusivity!

Job no: 0061887

Location: Parkville

Role type: Part-time; Continuing

Department: Vice-Chancellor's Office - Chancellery (Research and Enterprise)

Salary: UOM 6 – $92,749 – $100,397 p.a. plus 17% super



Support AFSE's recruitment and selection process for its yearly intake of Fellows and contribute to research activities of the program.

Opportunity to engage in Indigenous-led leadership development and drive greater equity for Indigenous communities globally, Brilliant benefits and a collaborative work environment!

About the Role

The Project Officer role within the Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) program, involves supporting the recruitment and selection process for the yearly intake of Fellows while contributing to research activities. As part of an Indigenous-led leadership development initiative, this role offers the chance to engage in creating fairer and more inclusive societies globally, with opportunities for lifelong engagement in the Global Atlantic Fellow community. This role is part-time, classified as a 0.4 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE), with the flexibility to increase to 0.6 FTE during certain periods of the year.

Your responsibilities will include:



Actively support the delivery of the annual Fellow recruitment and selection process

Support the induction and orientation of the new cohort, working with colleagues across the University to ensure smooth onboarding processes Assist with AFSE's research activities, including literature search and administration, proofreading and editing of papers, evaluating research journals, and drafting proposals

Who we are looking for

You will possess strong communication skills to effectively engage with both external parties and University staff. Additionally, you'll demonstrate exceptional organisational abilities, problem-solving skills, and a collaborative mindset to contribute to administrative enhancements and negotiate innovative solutions.

You will also have:



Combination of relevant work-related experience and/or education/training.

Demonstrated experience in independent project work related to recruitment and selection processes Knowledge and experience of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and cultures, and ways of knowing and doing is highly desirable

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) - Chancellery Division's Research and Enterprise

The Atlantic Fellows for Social Equity (AFSE) Program operates within the Chancellery Division's Research and Enterprise Portfolio at the University of Melbourne. Led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), this division oversees various aspects of research strategy and enterprise, including research partnerships, interdisciplinary initiatives, research infrastructure, performance metrics, ethics, and integrity. Additionally, it focuses on enterprise, industry engagement, innovation, and enhancing research capability, including graduate research. The AFSE Program aligns with these broader research objectives while specifically targeting Indigenous-led leadership development to drive greater equity globally.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Fahim Farzad via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.