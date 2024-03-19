Study Continues Across Kuwait On Wed. Amid Rains -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education said Tuesday that actual study would continue at public and private schools across Kuwait tomorrow despite unstable weather.

The Ministry keeps watch on weather around the clock and follows up the weather updates of the Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Spokesman of the ministry Ahmad Al-Wahida said in a press release tonight.

"Out of care for the safety of students and teachers, the Ministry mandated the heads of educational directorates to decide on turning into online study if need be in their respective areas," he added. (end)

