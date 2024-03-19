Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives two letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Education: Actual study would continue at public and private schools across Kuwait on Wednesday aimd unstable weather.

RAMALLAH -- Health authorities in Gaza mourn 93 more martyrs from continuous massacres by Israeli occupation forces.

WASHINGTON - USAID Administrator Samantha Power warns that the specter of famine looms large in Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON -- US CENTCOM forces destroy several Houthi military assets in militia-controlled areas in Yemen. (end) gb