Italy Says It Opposes Israeli Ground Invasion Into Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Tuesday said that she opposes a possible Israeli ground invasion into the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.Meloni told the Italian Senate that her government opposes Israel's possible military operation in Rafah, noting that there would be "disastrous" consequences for the besieged civilians in Rafah should Israel follow through on its declared plans.She added that it is now a priority to open new land routes and a sea corridor from Cyprus to Gaza to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the embattled enclave.