ISW: Putin Attempting To Use Record Levels Of Voter Turnout For Protracted War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to use claimed record levels of voter turnout and support for his presidential candidacy to set informational conditions for a protracted war in Ukraine.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) claimed on March 18 that Putin won the presidential "election" with 87.28 percent of the votes. Russian CEC Chairperson Ella Pamfilova claimed that the Russian election had a record voter turnout of 77.44 percent.

"Putin and senior Russian officials claimed that the reported record voter turnout and high public support for Putin demonstrated Russia's unity and trust in Putin," ISW said.

Russian Defense Ministry planning to protect Black Sea Fleet from Ukrainian strikes - ISW

The CEC claimed that Putin won 88.12 to 95.23 percent of the vote in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, and Crimea.

"Russian occupation officials have likely falsified record high support for Putin in occupied Ukraine and likely coerced Ukrainian citizens to participate in the elections, which were inherently coercive given the large number of Russian forces operating in occupied Ukraine," ISW analysts said.

They believe that Putin is likely continuing efforts to set informational conditions to justify a protracted conflict and long-term occupation of Ukraine under the guise of "protecting" civilians in occupied Ukraine who are only in danger because of the Russian invasion.