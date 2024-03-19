His Highness Amir Visits Kuwait Fire Force

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited Tuesday Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) headquarters.

Accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, His Highness the Amir was received by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, and head of KFF Liet. Gen. Khaled Al-Mekrad.

In his speech, His Highness the Amir congratulated all KFF staff on the holy month of Ramadan, expressing his appreciation to the them for their strenuous efforts and sacrifices for the sake of the dear homeland.

"We evaluate keenness of the KFF on achieving its missions in line with a five-year strategic document based on a scientific approach which studies reality and benefits from resources and potential seeking to achieve leaderships and excellence," His Highness the Amir said.

His Highness the Amir further expressed appreciation to the KFF for its approach in boosting cooperation between military and security bodies on one hand, and their counterparts in the sisterly and friendly countries on the other.

His Highness the Amir called on the KFF to keep vigilant and cautious as well as ready to face the risks of fire and accidents.

He also instructed the KFF personnel to make sure of the presence of facilities' safety and prevention to avoid fire.

His Highness the Amir asked the KFF to keep pace with the developments and changes in civil protection, and enhance preventive strategies as well as the plans of crises management and disasters to reach the highest level of society security.

Meanwhile, Al-Mekrad affirmed that the KFF is following up the directives of the wise political leadership by implementing laws and rules to all, referring to cooperation with the State's regulatory bodies.

In his speech, Al-Mekrad confirmed to His Highness the Amir the KFF personnel vowed that they would continue protecting souls and property in the dear homeland through getting ready to face crises, accidents and disasters.

He expressed high appreciation, sincerity, loyalty and obedience to His Highness the Amir, congratulated him on Ramadan.

A documentary themed "regional leadership in civil protection" was displayed. His Highness the Amir was accompanied by senior State's officials. (end)

