CID Investigates Use Of UNICEF Van To Transport Keheliya From Prison

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) An investigation has been launched over the use of a UNICEF van to transport former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella from remand prison to court.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has launched the investigation after the UNICEF van, donated to transport women and children, was used to transport the former Minister.
A complaint had been filed against the prison authorities over the use of the van.
Rambukwella, former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta and 5 others have been remanded further until 14th March over the import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.
The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Rambukwella in February after recording a statement from him over the allegations.
The former Minister also filed a fundamental rights petition in court challenging his arrest by the CID. (Colombo Gazette)
