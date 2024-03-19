2 Held For Online Fraud In J&K's Kathua

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two Maharashtra natives were arrested for online frauds of around Rs 6.7 lakh with some residents of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
A laptop and seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.
Parsanna Iyer and Dipin Sarkar of Thane district of Maharashtra were arrested following investigation into a complaint lodged at Billawar Police Station in Kathua against two unidentified persons for their involvement in online fraud.
They were arrested by a team led by Billawar Station House Officer Inspector Jatinder Singh, the spokesman said.
