Zojila Highway To Reopen Next Week

Despite heavy snowfall this year, the BRO and Project Vijayak managed to complete the challenging task of snow clearance, which had kept the highway closed since February.

Key areas such as Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Zero Point, Gumri, Matayan, Drass, and Meenmarg experienced significant snow accumulation, posing obstacles to reopening the route.

A BRO official while talking to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), highlighted the daily challenges faced by the snow clearance team, particularly in the stretch from Zojila to Matayan Drass, known for its heavy avalanche risk. However, through perseverance and dedication, both entities successfully reached Zero Point, a critical milestone in the reopening process.

Dr. Jaffer, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, personally inspected the progress of snow clearance at Zojila Pass and commended the efforts of the BRO team and Project Vijayak.

He expressed confidence that the pass would be fully connected within the next two days, signaling relief for travelers and residents alike.

