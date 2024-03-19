(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina recently halted construction on two major dams financed by China, stirring concerns over future Chinese investments.



This decision impacts the ongoing projects and their workers and poses questions about the broader Argentina-China relations and South America's geopolitical landscape.



The Néstor Kirchner and Jorge Cepernic dams, which have been significant since 2017 and represent China's largest overseas investment at $4.7 billion, symbolized a pivotal partnership.



Both dams sit in Patagonia and are considered the world's southernmost hydroelectric barriers.



However, Argentina's economic challenges and shifting government priorities have led to the suspension of these projects.



This halt could jeopardize other ventures, including essential currency swaps and railway enhancements, illustrating the interconnectedness of international investments.







A single project's interruption might trigger wider diplomatic and economic repercussions due to cross-default clauses, risking Argentina's broader relationship with China.



Additionally, this development underlines Argentina's potential pivot in foreign policy under the Milei administration, evidenced by its stance on Taiwan and the exclusion of China from the Foreign Minister's Asia itinerary.



Observers are keen on China's response to Argentina's perceived realignment despite outward diplomatic civility.

Argentina Halts Chinese Dam Projects: A Ripple Effect on Bilateral Ties

This situation underscores the delicate equilibrium nations must maintain in their dealings, particularly with global powers like China.



Argentina's decisions are expected to resonate beyond immediate economic concerns, potentially influencing its international standing and relations.



This backdrop highlights the contrasting strategies within Latin America. Brazil and Peru are deepening their engagement with China, while Argentina seem to be adopting a divergent path.

MENAFN19032024007421016031ID1107997994