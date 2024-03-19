Chile Ignites Energy Innovation With Major Battery Storage

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile has become a green energy leader in a new development by launching Latin America's largest battery storage facility.



ENGIE Chile's BESS Coya projec , now operational, showcases the country's dedication to decarbonization and places Chile at the forefront of the clean energy shift.



This move aligns with Chile's broader goal of being recognized for innovative energy solutions.



For instance, Tesla chose Chile for its first Latin American store, highlighting the country's energy innovation.



BESS Coya is a strategic step in using renewable energy more effectively.



With a storage capacity of 638 MWh and an installed capacity of 139 MW, it significantly advances renewable energy management.







The facility, situated in María Elena, Antofagasta, tackles the underuse of renewable energy in northern Chile.



It offers a way to store surplus energy for use during peak demand, notably at night. BESS Coya's benefits extend beyond its primary function.



It provides green energy to about 100,000 homes and reduces CO2 emissions by 65,642 tons yearly, marking a big step towards environmental care and sustainability.



Juan Villavicencio of ENGIE Chile indicates that the company's efforts continue. BESS Coya opens the door for more projects like BESS Tamaya and BESS Capricornio.



These projects will increase Chile's storage capacity and grid reliability. They play a key role in enhancing energy efficiency, flexibility, and security, making Chile a model for energy transition worldwide.



Chile's commitment to the BESS Coya project and future initiatives marks a critical change in the energy sector.



It promotes the use of renewable energy and highlights the importance of innovative storage solutions for a sustainable, decarbonized future.

