Get to know the Only Brazilian Freshwater Beach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Santa Catarina state's capital, Florianópolis, Lagoa do Peri is the only freshwater beach in Brazil with the so-called Blue Flag.



To get this title, the environment needs to have some characteristics, such as:







Clean water;



Presence of lifeguards;



Cleaning service;



Maintenance;



Environmental education;

Tourism education



The French created the Blue Flag in the 1970s to draw attention to places where nature remains preserved, even with human presence.The initiative won the world and is in 50 countries. In Brazil, 26 beaches can exhibit this title.Lagoa do Peri is situated in the southeastern part of Santa Catarina Islan , nestled between a mountain range and the Atlantic Ocean.Get to know the Only Brazilian Freshwater BeachLagoa do Peri is the second-largest lagoon on the island. It is a freshwater lagoon located approximately 3 meters above sea level.Its waters are utilized to supply certain regions of Florianópolis , such as Campeche, which is situated on Santa Catarina Island.Covering an area of approximately 5.2 square kilometers, the lagoon reaches a maximum depth of 11 meters.It boasts several white sandy beaches, which attract beachgoers seeking a refreshing swim.