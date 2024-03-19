Orange Prices In Brazil Reach Historical High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In São Paulo, orange prices reached a historic high this March. Cepea reports the Pera variety selling for up to R$100 ($20) per 40.8 kg box in some areas.









This price peak is unprecedented since Cepea began tracking orange prices in October 1994, even when adjusting for inflation.



Cepea notes that this record surpasses previous highs set in January, with prices climbing month after month.



The price increase is tied to a shortage of supply during the off-season, as explained by Cepea researchers.



Limited volumes of other orange varieties have also contributed to the price surge.







"Throughout the 2023–24 season, high industrial demand further restricted the availability of fruit in the domestic market.









Cepea noted that in 2024, limited fruit supply may prevent the usual price decreases seen at the beginning of the early harvest (March-April).









Researchers anticipate that orange prices will remain elevated due to the slow growth in the supply of early oranges in the São Paulo market.



The outlook for the 2024–25 orange harvest is not optimistic, according to Cepea.















Challenges like greening disease and last year's El Niño-induced adverse weather will lower production this season.















MENAFN19032024007421016031ID1107997986