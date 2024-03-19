Brazil Expands Global Reach With 100 New Agricultural Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since January 2023, Brazilian agriculture, under President Lula's third term, gained 100 new markets in 49 countries.









Recent developments this Tuesday in Egypt have enabled the exportation of goat and sheep meats, including offal and processed products.



Carlos Fávaro, the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, views these openings as evidence of Brazil's renewed prominence on the world stage and its economic benefits.



He stressed that these achievements highlight global trust in Brazil's sanitary measures, expanding trade opportunities, stimulating demand, and encouraging sector growth.



This progress is expected to lead to job creation and increased national income. Fávaro also looks forward to exploring further opportunities for growth.



This milestone doubles the number of markets opened in the same timeframe during the previous administration, which managed to open 50 markets in 24 countries.













The breakdown of the 100 markets demonstrates a wide geographical distribution.



There are 36 markets in Asia, encompassing major economies such as Saudi Arabia, China, and Japan.



Additionally, there are 35 markets in the Americas, with partners like the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Seventeen markets are in Africa, including South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya.



Furthermore, seven markets are in Oceania, covering Australia and New Zealand. Lastly, five markets are in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Russia.

















Brazil exports cotton, beef, pork, açaí juice, chicken, papaya, rice, and seafood worldwide. Eggs to Russia, green coffee to Zambia.

















Roberto Perosa, Secretary of Commerce and International Relations, emphasized that this expansion bolsters Brazil 's agricultural sector internationally.



It also fosters sustainable development, income, and job creation, offering farmers new market avenues.









This success reflects the concerted efforts between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, showcasing Brazil's agricultural dynamism on the global stage.

MENAFN19032024007421016031ID1107997985