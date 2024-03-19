Stones Pelted At Police Outpost In Bihar's Vaishali After Dalit Youth Allegedly Beaten For Filling Water

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 20 (IANS) A police outpost in Bihar's Vaishali was attacked on Tuesday and two personnel were injured, after a Dalit woman alleged that her son was beaten up for filling his bucket from there, while she and her daughter faced misbehaviour when they intervened.

The district police, however, denied the allegations of assaulting the youth, identified as Rohit Paswan, 17, and accused the locals of littering the area.

The incident was reported from the Jadhua outpost under the Town police station in the district.

After the youth's allegations, his family members and neighbours assembled there in large numbers and pelted stones on the outpost, leaving outpost in charge Dharmendra Kumar and constable Sunil Kumar injured.

Police detained 4 persons, including Paswan for creating a ruckus.

According to Paswan's family, he went to the police outpost around 9 a.m. to fill water in a bucket.

"When he was filling the water, the outpost in charge called him and beat him up. Rohit apologised for it and said that he would not come there again but the in charge did not listen. When my daughter and I went there to rescue him, he also beat us and tore my clothes," his mother Malti Devi alleged.

SDPO, Sadar Range, Om Prakash, said that a cyber police station and a police outpost are operational in Jathua.

"The local people were littering inside the premises. On Tuesday, a teenager came there and the outpost in charge asked him not to litter there. Soon, a large number of people assembled there and created a ruckus. They pelted stones on the outpost. Two police personnel were injured in this incident. We have detained 4 persons and taken them to the town police station for questioning," he said.