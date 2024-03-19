Canon Named A Leader In IDC Marketscape: Worldwide Sustainability Programmes And Services Hardcopy

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Canon Inc, the parent company of Canon Europe has announced that it has been recognised as an industry Leader[1] in IDC's MarketScape: Worldwide Sustainability Programmes and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment. The report, which evaluates eleven global print vendors, demonstrates a growing expectation from customers to partner with technology organisations that are taking concrete action to mitigate climate change.

The survey evaluated metrics such as corporate strategies, business operations and products in the context of sustainability. As sustainability initiatives have increasingly become crucial in business decision-making, companies who are procuring printing-related products or services can use the results of this survey as a guide when selecting vendors.

According to the IDC MarketScape report,“Organisations should consider Canon if they are looking for a hardcopy vendor that offers a holistic approach to cover every facet of sustainability – spanning business operations, products and business models, and governance/compliance. Canon should also be considered by organisations looking for a supplier that can help their company advance its own sustainability objectives through the deployment of innovative solutions and technology.”

Since 1988, Canon has adopted the corporate philosophy of“Kyosei” and has aspired to create a society in which all people live and work together harmoniously into the future, regardless of culture, custom, language or ethnicity. Based on this corporate philosophy, Canon is among those at the forefront of initiatives which support the environment.

Since 2008, the company has been working on a range of initiatives to help it improve its environmental impact – this includes lifecycle improvements across many of its products, to help make its portfolio more energy efficient, compact and lightweight. It is also putting in place measures to boost efficiencies in manufacturing, logistics and recycling.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report and believe that this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to sustainability across our business, says Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe. From our operations and supply chains to the products that we are delivering to our customers, we are striving to progress our existing sustainability initiatives and put in place new actions to meet our targets and commitments.”