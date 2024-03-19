Family Development Foundation Organises Awareness-Raising Events On Emirati Children's Day

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Family Development Foundation (FDF) conducted awareness events and workshops under the theme 'The right of the child to protection' to celebrate Emirati Children's Day at its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. In conjunction with the celebrations, FDF has planned a wide range of programs and events throughout March, including educational, and recreational activities, and awareness initiatives, to underscore the relevance of child protection and provide its maximum support.

The key objective of these activities and workshops is to empower and sensitise children and young people as well as equip them with social skills that will help them actively participate in society. It also aims to ensure the rights of children and young people to grow in a healthy, safe and supportive environment that aids in the development of their abilities and skills. Furthermore, it seeks to enable them to gain personal protection knowledge that is relevant in their developmental stage in order to raise a generation capable of shaping their own future as well as society's.

This year's activities focused on the area of child protection since it is crucial in enabling them to live in a caring environment that supports their healthy development as well as provides stability, happiness, and long-term safety.

Major Events:

Wafa Al Ali, Acting Director of Family Development Department at FDF, said:“The events held in conjunction with Emirati Children's Day highlight the keenness of FDF to raise awareness on children's rights and highlight their key role in families. The celebrations include several major events that will last throughout March, such as 'We are stronger than bullying'. The program aims to protect the rights of children between the ages of 6 to 18 while underscoring the challenging situations a child has to undergo during the process of acquiring knowledge and skills. The events also seek to support children in acquiring knowledge in the realm of personal protection corresponding to their developmental traits to develop the linguistic and cognitive skills of children and encourage them to use their imagination and develop their creative abilities.”

Accompanying Events:

Asila al-Kalbani, Director of the Department of Child and Youth Development of the Family Development Foundation, noted that there are various other accompanying events including awareness-raising workshops held in collaboration with 'Emirates Schools Establishment 'ESE' to ensure a safer childhood. These events seek to acquaint children between the ages of 6 and 12 with their rights and responsibilities within the family and society. In addition, interactive anti-bullying workshops are offered to children aged 6 to 18 as part of the application process for membership in the Al-Dar Children's and Youth Club.

The UAE continues its relentless efforts to protect children and guarantee their rights in all respects. Over the past years, the country has made great strides in creating a comprehensive legal framework to protect children, raise awareness on their rights and accelerate the implementation of care plans to guarantee their safety and well-being in an environment that is safe, healthy, and supportive for their psychological and physical well-being.