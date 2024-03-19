(MENAFN- Mid-East) Emircom, a leader in cutting-edge IT solutions and services, proudly announces the opening of its fully equipped EiSoC (Emircom Intelligent Security Operations Center) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with its certification to deliver Cisco's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Managed Services. This significant expansion is a testament to Emircom's unwavering commitment to bolstering cybersecurity defenses, offering a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect organizations' information systems from the evolving threat landscape. The inauguration of the Riyadh EiSoc follows the introduction of EiSoc services in the UAE.

The establishment of the EiSoC and the certification for Cisco XDR services highlight Emircom's strategic approach to cybersecurity, ensuring 24/7 operational security, high availability, and expansive regional reach. These developments are poised to revolutionize how businesses across the Middle East manage and respond to cyber threats, leveraging advanced threat detection, streamlined investigations, and the proactive capabilities of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

Adding a strategic perspective, Emircom's CEO, Mohamad Abou Zaki, states:“In an era where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, Emircom's commitment to cybersecurity excellence is more vital than ever. Our new Security Operating Center and the ability to deliver Cisco's cutting-edge XDR services are key milestones in our mission to protect the digital assets of businesses in the Middle East. We are not just offering security solutions; we are empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age with confidence and resilience.”

Ishaq Mohammed, Head of Managed, Cloud, & Security Services at Saudi Emircom, emphasizes:“XDR streamlines security operations, safeguarding sensitive data and providing seamless protection in today's complex cybersecurity landscape. The introduction of our EiSoC and the certification for Cisco's XDR Managed Services uniquely position us to offer unmatched security solutions and peace of mind to our clients.”

As Emircom continues to lead the way in cybersecurity solutions, Mohammed Shakeer, Vice President, Sales & Operations, invites organizations across the region to join Emircom in strengthening their defense against cyber threats.“With our advanced Security Operating Center and Cisco's Extended Detection and Response Managed Services, businesses can secure their digital assets and ensure a robust cybersecurity posture.”