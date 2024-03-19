Shepton Mallet Prison Charity Abseil

(MENAFN- Pressat) This summer, SOS Africa in partnership with Shepton Mallet Prison and Aardvark Endeavours, opens its gates not to confine, but to liberate, as it hosts a ground-breaking charity abseil event on the 15th and 16th of June, 2024. The event, set against the backdrop of the prison's 400-year history, offers participants a unique opportunity to abseil from the roof of the prison's workshop building, all in the spirit of raising funds for the SOS Africa children's charity.

The event, which coincides with Father's Day weekend, promises to be an unforgettable experience for families and individuals alike. Participants will have the rare chance to explore the infamous prison workshop, venture across its walkways, and take in the expansive views from the rooftop before making their descent. It's an ideal challenge for both seasoned abseilers and first timers, offering a unique way to confront fears and bond with loved ones.

Joel Campbell, CEO of Shepton Mallet Prison, expresses his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with SOS Africa for this exhilarating event. Transforming a space historically associated with limitation into one of liberation and opportunity symbolises our commitment to positive community engagement and support for charitable causes."

SOS Africa's history of hosting engaging and impactful events, including the memorable 'Nominate an Inmate' initiative which raised over £60,000, has paved the way for this latest adventure. The charity's past abseil challenges at iconic venues such Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage, Wells Cathedral and King Alfred's Tower have captivated participants across the Southwest, making this event at Shepton Mallet Prison highly anticipated.

Matt Crowcombe, Founder of SOS Africa, shares his excitement: "Returning to Shepton Mallet Prison for this special event is a thrill. Working alongside the prison team, we're set to offer an experience that not only challenges participants but also deeply connects them with the local heritage, all while supporting a noble cause."

To join this much-anticipated event, participants are required to secure their spot with a £20 deposit and commit to a fundraising goal. With options for both adults and children, it's a fantastic way for everyone to contribute to a great cause, experience the thrill of abseiling, and engage with the rich history of Shepton Mallet Prison.

For more details or to sign up, please visit or contact Event Organiser Matt Crowcombe at .... Don't miss this unique opportunity to make a difference and create lasting memories at one of Somerset's most iconic landmarks.

