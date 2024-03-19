Lyme Regis Golf Club's Outgoing Lady Captain Presents Axminster And Lyme Cancer Support With £1,200 Donation

(MENAFN- Pressat) Lyme Regis Golf Club's outgoing Lady Captain, Rosemary Shepherd, demonstrated her commitment to charitable giving by presenting Mary Kahn of Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support with a generous donation of £1,200 at the recent Ladies Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A Testament to Community Spirit

The donation, a result of the club's fundraising efforts under Rosemary Shepherd's leadership, exemplifies the spirit of generosity and community engagement fostered by Lyme Regis Golf Club. Through their support, members of the club have made a meaningful contribution to the ongoing efforts of Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support to assist cancer patients and their families in the local area.

A Special Moment at the AGM

During the Ladies AGM, Rosemary Shepherd had the honour of presenting the cheque to Mary Kahn, representing Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support. The donation symbolises the shared commitment of Lyme Regis Golf Club and its members to supporting important causes that positively impact the community.

Expressing Gratitude

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support founder Mary Kahn said:“ALCS extends its heartfelt gratitude to Rosemary Shepherd and the members of Lyme Regis Golf Club for their generous donation and unwavering support. Their contribution will enable the charity to continue providing vital assistance and support to those affected by cancer in the Axminster and Lyme area”.

Join the Cause

If you are inspired by Lyme Regis Golf Club's commitment to charitable giving and would like to join the cause in supporting cancer patients and their families, consider volunteering your time or making a donation to Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support.

For more information about Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support and how you can support the charity's mission, please visit .