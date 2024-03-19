Jaimee Reggio Adds Virgo Health Oversight To Responsibilities

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO -

Golin has expanded US healthcare managing director Jaimee Reggio's responsibilities to include oversight of the agency's Virgo Health US operations as well.



Reggio will oversee Virgo Health's US client portfolio, continue to build its specialized team and grow the agency's reputation as a health and medical communications leader.



Reggio has held the same position at Golin Health for the past three years and will continue to do so. She will continue to report to Cori McKeever, co-president of Golin North America.



In her new position across both Virgo Health and Golin Health, Reggio will lead a US team of 150 peer-to-peer, medical affairs and public relations experts.



“Jaimee is an inspirational leader who is adept at strategically helping clients navigate challenges in today's complex health landscape,” said McKeever.“Having risen in leadership positions within our agency, she has an innate ability not just to guide clients, but to champion our unique culture and cultivate our specialized healthcare communications talent.”

