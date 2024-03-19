Finn Partners Promotes Amy Terpeluk To Global Purpose And Social Impact Head

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Finn Partners managing partner Amy Terpeluk has been promoted to global purpose and social impact practice lead.



In the new role, Terpeluk works with more than 100 staffers with expertise in corporate reputation and citizenship, employee engagement, sustainability, DEI and issues management across industries and the agency. The purpose and social impact practice focuses on areas including climate tech, sustainable agriculture, public health and education, among other environmental, economic, and social issues.



Terpeluk, a 16-year Finn Partners veteran, has led Finn's CSR and social impact group since 2017. Her career began in as New Line Cinema publicist on films including“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. She helped launch and serves on the board of the No More Foundation, a global effort galvanizing greater awareness to end domestic and sexual violence.



“Amy mobilizes colleagues along the visionary path set by Finn founding partner and CEO Peter Finn, founding managing partner Dena Merriam, and the late Anne Glauber, who served as her mentor and led the New York CSR and social impact group at the launch of Finn Partners in 2011,” said Gil Bashe, chair of global health and purpose.“When many companies stumbled launching edgy campaigns that did not align with their customer expectations, it was Amy who guided industry and media to explain how to do this right - to link business goals and strategy to social impact.”



