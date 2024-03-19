Why Investment In Shares Is Considered Risky In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Irshad Mushtaq

The stock market in Kashmir, also known as the share market, has garnered a reputation for being a risky place for investors. This negative perception is largely due to aggressive intraday trading, illegal practices by certain stock brokers, and a lack of understanding of fundamental investment strategies.

Aggressive trading, often with the use of leverage, has led many individuals to trade with amounts that far exceed the actual value of the stocks. This high-risk practice can result in significant losses when the market experiences volatility. The unpredictable nature of the stock market makes it particularly risky for those who engage in such practices. Additionally, illegal activities by some brokers have also contributed to significant financial losses for investors in Kashmir. Trading in clients' accounts and making false promises of guaranteed profits can lead to severe consequences when the market turns negative, leaving unsuspecting investors in a financially compromised position.

Another contributing factor to financial losses in the share market is the lack of understanding about long-term investment. Many individuals engage in intraday trading with the hopes of making quick profits, without realizing the high level of risk involved. It is important for investors to recognize the importance of long-term investment and the patience required to see significant returns.

Additionally, there is a lack of awareness about the risks involved in aggressive trading and the importance of diversification. It is essential for investors to understand the potential consequences of engaging in high-risk trading practices and to diversify their investment portfolios to mitigate these risks.

In conclusion, the share market in Kashmir can be a risky place for those who fail to take proper precautions. By avoiding aggressive trading, illegal practices by brokers, and leveraging trading, while focusing on long-term investment strategies buy only quality companies , hold with discipline, patience ,proper diversified portfolio and mutual funds, individuals can minimize the risk of losing money in the share market. It is essential for investors to educate themselves about the intricacies of the stock market and make informed decisions to protect their financial interests. This increased awareness and cautious approach can help in avoiding substantial financial losses and building a more secure investment portfolio.

The writer is entrepreneur partner , M I Securities ,Sharekhan Email:[email protected]