Spiritual Rejuvenation During Ramazan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO photo by Abid Bhat

By Dr. Tauseef Ahmad Parray



It is a well-known fact that humans, as rational beings, possess a

physical body, rational faculty and a soul. For the physical body, we try our best to remain fit and healthy by having a balanced diet, remaining away from unhygienic stuff and unsuitable environments, and taking medicines if we feel unwell. We also do different types of exercises and activities to keep our physical bodies strong. We also take care of our mental health and consult a mental psychologist or psychotherapist if the need arises. The way we protect and care for our physical and mental health, we need to be careful and vigilant about our soul and spiritual elements as well. One such ways and means is spiritual rejuvenation, considered as an important aspect of personal growth and development, which involves taking time to connect with oneself and one's soul, whether through prayer, meditation, or other means.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam, as the complete way and philosophy of life, provides us with guidelines, means, and methods for being spiritually well grounded and, on occasion, provides us training programs to nourish, nurture, improve and rejuvenate our spirituality. One such means and methods is the fasting in the Ramazan, a blessed month that is not only a month of fasting or a month in which the Quran was revealed but also a month of intense spiritual rejuvenation with a heightened focus on devotion.

In other words, the month of Ramazan, both for Muslim men and women, is a month full of moral lessons and philosophy. It provides ample food for nourishing our spirituality and revitalizing our inner self–through attaining and then endeavoring to maintain piety and righteousness, getting closer to our Creator through acts of self-restraint, and by means of many spiritual exercises. It is a time both for spiritual purification and rejuvenation, rekindling the spiritual spark in our hearts and refreshing our love for our Creator and Sustainer, Almighty Allah.

Fasting helps us to learn the merits of remaining patient, steadfast and determined. We try our utmost not to think or do any evil, but to spend time to think well, to be benevolent to others, and to re-establish a strong connection with Allah.

Read Also Ramazan Muslims: Hypocrisy or Reverence? J&K's Grand Mufti Fixes Sadaqat-Ul-Fitr At Rs 70

Among the many blessings of Ramazan are that it helps us to change our attitude towards others-to reaffirm to behave better, to live in kindness and love with others-be they our family members, neighbors, colleagues and indeed strangers.

During the month of Ramazan, not only the intake of food is restricted, but more importantly, it trains all of our physical senses (eyes, ears, tongue, etc.) to stay in control. Ramazan is a time to focus, look at the positive side of life, and eschew the negative. It is also an excellent time to break bad habits,

like smoking, speaking ill of others, backbiting, etc.

In short, the month of Ramazan is full of blessings, full of moral teachings, and full of lessons and messages helpful in growing and grooming spiritually.

Let's pray to Almighty Allah to bless us all with the innumerable benefits and blessings of this blessed month, and help us grow physically, intellectually and spiritually.

The author is Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, at Govt. Degree College Ganderbal (J&K)