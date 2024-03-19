Man Crushed To Death By Train In J&K's Samba, Probe On

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- A 39-year-old man died after being run over by a goods train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
It is yet to be ascertained if the victim committed suicide or was hit by the goods trains while crossing the railway tracks, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Dalbir Singh, a resident of Chandli Sumb village, based on an identity card found on him, the police said.
Singh's body was found by a patrolling party of the Government Railway Police near Nanak Chak around 6.30 am, they said.
The body has been sent for post mortem and a case has been registered, they added.
