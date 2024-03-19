2 Day Wet Spell Forecast For Kashmir Valley From Thursday

Director Meteorological department (MeT) said that the weather is expected to remain generally dry till tomorrow.

However, light to moderate rains and snow is expected at many places with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over plains of Kashmir and Jammu division on March 21 and March 22.

Furthermore, he said that the weather would remain dry on March 23 and partly to generally cloudy with light rains, snow at few places.

In the detailed forecast, the MeT Director has stated that on March 25 and 26, the weather is expected to remain dry while on March 27 and 28, there is a forecast of light rains and snow at few places.

Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow from March 21, night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 3.5°C on the previous night which was below normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.2°C against 2.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against minus 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal, the official said.



Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 14.4°C and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C, Batote 8.3°C and Bhaderwah 4.6°C, he said.

Zojila Highway To Reopen Next Week

The 434-km long Srinagar-Leh highway is scheduled to reopen next week, as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Project Vijayak have accomplished snow clearance on both sides of the highway, reaching Zero Point Zojila.

Despite heavy snowfall this year, the BRO and Project Vijayak managed to complete the challenging task of snow clearance, which had kept the highway closed since February.

Key areas such as Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Zero Point, Gumri, Matayan, Drass, and Meenmarg experienced significant snow accumulation, posing obstacles to reopening the route.

A BRO official while talking to the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO), highlighted the daily challenges faced by the snow clearance team, particularly in the stretch from Zojila to Matayan Drass, known for its heavy avalanche risk. However, through perseverance and dedication, both entities successfully reached Zero Point, a critical milestone in the reopening process.

Dr. Jaffer, Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil, personally inspected the progress of snow clearance at Zojila Pass and commended the efforts of the BRO team and Project Vijayak.

He expressed confidence that the pass would be fully connected within the next two days, signaling relief for travelers and residents alike.

