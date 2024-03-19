(MENAFN- Baystreet) Golden Minerals Company

3/19/2024 10:03 AM EST

Stocks in Play

3/19/2024 - 10:34 AM EST - Probe Gold Inc. : Provided the final set of results from the 2023 Courvan Gold Trend drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property located near Val-d'Or, Quebec. Results from 47 drill holes, totaling 12,200 metres, have returned significant gold intercepts from surface to 150 metres vertical depth at the Bussiere and Creek deposits. Probe Gold Inc. shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.53.









