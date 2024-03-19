(MENAFN- Baystreet) Secure, Arch, Calibre, Empress at 52-Week Highs On News

CIBC, Copperleaf, National at 52-Week Highs on News Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.99 Tuesday. Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, U.S. Region, CIBC will speak at the 22nd Annual National Bank Financial Services Conference in Montreal on Tuesday March 26.Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.98 Tuesday. Copperleaf announces the selection of its asset investment planning and decision analytics solution by two of Energias de Portugal's (EDP) distribution businesses, operating in Portugal and Spain.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $111.66 Tuesday. National Bank announced that it has granted a green loan to Capital Developments for the construction of Olive Residences in Toronto. This new residential project, which is currently underway, has been designed with sustainable development in mind.Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Tuesday. Quartz Mountain has agreed under two separate transactions, to purchase a 100% interest in each of the Lone Pine Claim and the North Claim. These two mineral claims total 169 hectares and are located within the Company's 100%-owned Maestro Property located 15km north of the town of Houston, British Columbia.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $37.99 Tuesday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.95 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $78.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $100.07 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.61 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,542.09 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.67 Tuesday. No news stories available today.MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.63 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Pesorama Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.15 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.33 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.57 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $2.34 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.32 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $16.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $231.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

