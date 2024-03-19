Two Palestinians Killed By Israeli Fire In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (With MIL-PALESTINE-TOLL)

RAMALLAH, March 19 (KUNA) -- Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces accompanied by Israeli settlers in the West Bank on Tuesday.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Fakher Jaber, 43 years old man, from the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus, was killed after being shot by an Israeli settler.

The Palestinian was taken to Rafidia Hospital before he was announced dead.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that Ziad Hamran, a 31 years old man, was also killed near the entrance to the town of Beit Fajjar, near an Israeli settlement.

The agency said that Hamran, was from the village of Al-Hashimiya, west of Jenin, adding that the Israeli occupation forces detained his body.

Earlier, Health authorities in Gaza declared 93 Palestinians dead and 142 injured within the past 24 hours due to continuous massacres committed by Israeli occupation. (end)

