Surgical Team Removes 10Kg Uterine Tumor In Bajaur District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Khar's Madina Medical Center, Bajaur, Dr. Samiullah and his dedicated team achieved a remarkable feat by excising a tumor weighing a staggering 10 kg from a woman's uterus.

Surgeon Dr. Samiullah recounts the initial encounter with the patient, who, through a concerned relative, expressed recurrent abdominal distress, often alleviated temporarily with over-the-counter medications. A thorough ultrasound examination revealed the presence of a sizable abdominal tumor, prompting the decision for surgical intervention.

With the invaluable assistance of Anesthesia expert Zahid Khan, alongside technical staff Amanullah and Nizamuddin, Surgeon Dr. Hameedullah orchestrated a complex operation, navigating challenges with limited resources to ensure a successful outcome, for which both the medical team and hospital administration express gratitude to the divine.

Sajjad Ahmed, Managing Director of Madina Medical Center, highlighted the pivotal role of the health card system in facilitating the patient's journey from diagnosis to recovery.

The timely detection, followed by a skillfully executed surgery under Dr. Samiullah's leadership, resulted in the complete removal of the 10kg tumor, restoring the patient's health while sparing her from considerable financial strain.

This remarkable feat echoes a recent achievement in North Waziristan, where doctors similarly excised two massive uterine tumors, underlining the remarkable strides in medical care within the region.