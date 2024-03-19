Telegram Issues Bonds Worth $330M For Accelerated Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Telegram issued bonds worth $330 million, which will allow the messenger to continue to expand at an accelerated pace, Azernews reports, citing the founder of the platform Pavel Durov.

Durov announced a high demand for securities. According to him, the participants in the deal were "world-class funds of the highest level with an impeccable reputation," and the placement conditions turned out to be "the most profitable for Telegram in the entire history of the company."

"The increased demand for our bonds shows that global financial institutions appreciate the growth of Telegram's audience and monetization," he wrote.