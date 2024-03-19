Astrazeneca To Buy American Fusion For $ 2.4 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has reached an agreement
to acquire American Fusion Pharmaceuticals, specializing in the
development of radiopharmaceuticals, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
AstraZeneca will pay $21 in cash for a Fusion share. The
agreement provides for additional payments of up to $3 per share
when certain indicators are reached. The total amount of the
transaction is estimated at $ 2.4 billion.
Fusion quotes ended Monday's trading at $10.64 per paper. Over
the past 12 months, the company's capitalization has grown by more
than 2.5 times (by 165%) on expectations that it may become a
target for takeover by larger players in the sector.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the second
quarter.
MENAFN19032024000195011045ID1107997576
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.