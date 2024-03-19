Japan Bank Ends Negative Policy Interest Rates After 17 Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Bank of Japan has decided to end its long-standing policy of
negative interest rates, Azernews reports, citing
foreign media outlets.
The Bank of Japan decided to increase the range of short-term
interest rates from 0 to 0.1 percent. It was the last major central
bank in the world to abandon the policy of negative interest rates,
raising interest rates after 17 years.
The previous policy of the Bank of Japan contradicted the
policies of other central banks, which have sharply raised interest
rates over the past two years to combat inflation caused by the
coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply chain
problems.
It should be noted that the soft monetary policy of the central
bank of Japan caused a rapid decline in the value of the national
currency.
