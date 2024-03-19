China Increases Gas Imports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In January 2024, China reached a record level of natural gas
imports, which amounted to 6.060 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
This figure is the highest in the history of the country's gas
industry. Compared to January 2023 (4.481 billion cubic meters),
the increase was 35%. Shipments also increased significantly
compared to the previous month, December 2023 (5.527 billion cubic
meters).
China receives pipeline gas from five countries: Russia,
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar. It is expected
that the increase in gas supplies from Gazprom via the Power of
Siberia highway was one of the reasons for the increase in imports.
On an annual basis, exports increased by 20 million cubic meters
per day. Shipments have also increased by about 10 million cubic
meters per day since mid-November, which could lead to an
additional increase in shipments to China since the beginning of
January. In addition, due to the start of Russian gas supplies to
Uzbekistan, there may be changes in the gas balance in the Central
Asian region, which will expand export opportunities to China.
