Uzbekistan Established Diplomatic Relations With Gambia


3/19/2024 3:12:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations was signed between Uzbekistan and Gambia, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

On March 14 in New York, on behalf of the governments of the two countries, the document was signed by the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN Ulugbek Lapasov and the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the UN Lamine Dibba.

The parties expressed a strong interest in strengthening cooperation within international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies.

An agreement was also reached to intensify interaction to find mutually beneficial areas of bilateral cooperation.

The West African Gambia became the 148th country with which Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations.

