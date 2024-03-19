EU Delegation Sees Culture As Part Of Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union is helping Ukraine build a resilient and culturally vibrant future, as this is part of the country's recovery and key to its movement towards EU membership.

Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Remi Duflot said this at the 7th Annual International Forum "Creative Ukraine," Ukrinform reports.

"Culture continues to acquire new roles and reach new horizons. It strives in virtual spaces. Digital platforms connect artists, audiences and ideas across continents," he said.

As an example, Duflot mentioned the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," which already has millions of views.

He also emphasized the importance of diversity and inclusion for culture and called it an economic powerhouse where creative industries include young people, generate jobs, stimulate tourism and contribute to economic growth.

"For us, culture is not only part of the path to victory. It is also part of Ukraine's recovery. Culture, finally, is also key to promoting Ukraine to its European Union partners and, I firmly hope, future fellow member states in the European Union. The EU stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in its effort to build a resilient and culturally vibrant future. And our support is comprehensive -- from preserving and safeguarding archives to digitizing art collections, to helping develop policies, to providing opportunities to young artists and cultural institutions," Duflot said.