Kuleba On U.S. Aid To Ukraine As A Loan: We Have Not Seen Any Details

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is unaware of any details of the proposal to provide U.S. military aid in the form of a loan, supported by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, but it is not shocked by this idea.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a briefing for foreign journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Ukraine already receives support in different forms. Something comes in the form of grant aid, while other support comes in the form of loans. So we are not shocked by the proposal from the U.S., but the question is about the overall structure of the aid that will be provided. And we haven't seen any details of that proposal other than a general mention of loans instead of grants," he said.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine is shocked that U.S. Congress has not yet decided on an aid package for the country.

He also added that the cheapest way to maintain security in the world is to support Ukraine today, noting that Ukraine wants these debates in the U.S. to end positively and a decision to be made that would prevent the destruction of U.S. aid.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, during his visit to Kyiv on March 18, said that he supported the idea of assisting Ukraine in the form of a no-interest loan and expressed hope that a respective bill would be introduced in the House of Representatives in the coming days.