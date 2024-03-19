Ukrainian Culture Should Become Another Powerful Voice In The World - Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that Ukrainian culture should become another powerful voice in the world, as well as evidence of the events taking place in these historical times in the country.

She said this in her speech at the 7th Annual International Forum "Creative Ukraine," Ukrinform reports.

"We don't want only guns and weapons to be our voice. Ukraine defends itself and will continue to defend itself. At the same time, we want to be associated with civilization and powerful culture. We want to speak with the voice of creativity and creation. And it is extremely important right now for the world to hear the voice of a country that protects culture and civilization, not only its own, but also the world's," Zelenska said.

According to her, all cultural achievements by Ukraine are strengthening this voice, making it more powerful in the world.

Zelenska said that Ukrainian culture had long been ready to be heard and seen.

"We are a part of world culture and should occupy a legitimate and worthy place in it," she said.