Ukraine, Estonia Start Talks On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has started negotiations with Estonia on a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Under the Decree of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation is led by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Today's negotiations were held by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva,” the report says.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kyllike Sillaste-Elling heads the Estonian delegation.

"It is important to conclude strong security agreements with all the Baltic states, which provide us with enormous assistance in relation to their GDP. Since Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania also border the aggressor, our security commitments should definitely be mutual," said Zhovkva.



The parties began their work on the draft agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, G7 leaders agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The document referred, in particular, to work on bilateral long-term commitments and agreements in the security sector.

On January 8, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the composition of the delegation for negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to the agreements reached at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with NATO member states. Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Photo: President's Office