Karandieiev: New Cultural Opportunities Appeared For Ukrainians In The World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine now needs to develop a cultural product that will be important and in demand both in Ukraine and abroad.

Ukraine's Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev said this during the International Forum "Creative Ukraine 2024," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Cultural processes have changed, but new opportunities have emerged for Ukrainians worldwide. On the one hand, we want to preserve what we still have, but on the other hand, we have no choice but to transform our solutions to new markets. These are specific markets where we can carry out not only cultural diplomacy activities, but also earn money, where our artists can do this for themselves and for our country by paying taxes. We have to start developing a cultural product that will be important and in demand both in Ukraine and in the world,” said Karandieiev.

He noted that contemporary Ukrainian artists are now performing abroad, organising exhibitions, demonstrating the results of their work and are already focused on the global consumer, while at the same time being faithful to Ukrainian culture and traditions.

Karandieiev added that culture is becoming a profitable industry, therefore it is important to take advantage of this.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev stressed that artists who represent Ukrainian art abroad and display the Ukrainian flag make an invaluable contribution to the resistance to the Russians.