Pentagon Launches Website On Oversight Of U.S. Military Aid Provided To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Pentagon's Office of the Inspector General (IG) on Tuesday launched a new website to give more information to Americans about the oversight of U.S. weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Hill , according to Ukrinform.

As noted, the new website launched in coordination with inspector general office for the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development, comes as congressional Republicans continue to hold up new funding for Ukraine and question whether there is proper accounting for the weapons shipped to the embattled country.

In a statement, the Pentagon IG said the website provides resources and information about the work more than 20 U.S. oversight agencies - known collectively as the Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group - are doing to ensure Ukraine aid is not being misused.

According to Pentagon IG Robert Storch, the website is a“convenient, one-stop shop for people to learn more about our extensive efforts across the oversight community to oversee the use of taxpayer dollars for the U.S. Ukraine response.”

The website has a welcome page, complete with a video, describing the efforts from the Ukraine Oversight Interagency Working Group and an introduction about the war in Ukraine and U.S. support.

Republicans have long raised questions about the billions of dollars headed to Ukraine, including whether there is proper oversight. Storch's office has found some issue with tracking aid to Ukraine but has not found glaring problems of waste, fraud or misuse.

As Ukrinform reported, last September, U.S. Department of Defence Inspector General Robert Storch was elected as the lead watchdog for aid flowing to Ukraine.