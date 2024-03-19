General Staff: 67 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 67 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

"During the day, 67 combat engagements were recorded. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks and 62 air strikes, fired 64 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements," the statement said.

It is noted that as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Zelensky: Russia used 130 missiles, 320 Shaheds, almost 900 bombs against Ukraine in March

According to the General Staff, over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck 6 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian missile troops destroyed two enemy ammunition depots and one EW system.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army lost about 432,390 troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 19 March 2024, including 840 of them in the past day alone.