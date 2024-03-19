Cinc Syrskyi Shows Footage Of Destruction Of Russian Military Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has published a video showing the destruction of Russian military equipment.

According to Ukrinform, Syrskyi posted the video to his Facebook page.

"Vivid footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. Our fighters prevent the enemy from implementing their plans," the commander-in-chief wrote in the video description.